PCR vs. at-home COVID Test | Local health expert explains the difference

By Celeste Springer
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 11:18 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Starting Saturday, the Biden administration says you can start asking your insurance to get reimbursed for at-home COVID testing kits.

The White House hopes this will make them more available. They also announced they will be setting up a website to request free at-home tests to be delivered to your door.

PCR & at-home test

What’s the difference?

“It’s a very complicated topic,” said Dr. Rodger MacArthur, professor of medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases at the Medical College of Georgia.

Let’s break it down...

“There are very different characteristics of the tests themselves we talk not about accuracy per se, but the sensitivity of a test,” he said.

The PCR test, the one you’d probably get at a drive-thru line, is highly sensitive. What that means is it can detect COVID a few days before an at-home test can.

But there are a few catches. You might be waiting a few days for an appointment or the results. That is a problem for many people.

Many employers require a negative test result in order to get back to work.

“The PCR test is so sensitive it can pick up these dead, noninfectious particles,” said MacArthur. “The PCR test can stay positive for weeks, even months.”

At-home test

“The rapid test is not nearly as sensitive as the PCR test,” he said.

Not as sensitive, meaning if you take it too early after exposure...

“Realize that it could be falsely negative,” said MacArthur.

And lastly, before you sprint out the door to get a nose swabbed, MacArthur suggests holding off on a test unless you start to feel a little under the weather.

“If you don’t have symptoms, you don’t need to rush out and get tested,” said MacArthur.

