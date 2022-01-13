Advertisement

For one UGA fan, celebrations are not stopping anytime soon

By Will Volk
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For one household, the celebrations for the Bulldogs winning the College Football National Championship is not stopping anytime soon.

We met some local superfans, who are also dealing with some super rivals right next door.

And one superfan was very excited about something.

“Go, Dawgs! National champs, baby! Getcha some of that, Alabama,” said Regina Kirkland.

Her yard is covered in Georgia stuff, and she was too, from head to toe.

“Oh, I’ve been doing this, you can ask. Anywhere I go, I’ve been decked out since Monday,” she said.

MORE | Local print shop is making national championship shirts

Her neighbors have seen and heard her excitement since the game ended.

“I went outside and I had a megaphone, and I was just letting the neighbors have it,” said Kirkland.

But she says that’s alright, her neighbors are Georgia fans. ... Well, most of them.

“Everybody’s Dawg fans except them; they’re Alabama fans,” she said.

And you have to wonder how they’re feeling. Every time they leave the house, it’s a reminder that Bama lost.

MORE | Georgia National Championship celebration, parade set for Saturday

Laughing, she said, “I haven’t seen them, I haven’t seen them yet. We go by and blow the horn, though. Go, Dawgs.”

She also had UGA inflatables all around her yard.

“It was appropriate to put it under his foot,” she said of an inflatable of Georgia’s mascot crushing Alabama.

For her, when it’s been this long, you’ve got to enjoy it.

“It’s the first year, in 41 years!” she said.

