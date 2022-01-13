Advertisement

Investigation underway at COVID-19 testing sites in Oregon for unlawful trade practices

By Bridget Chavez and Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) – The Department of Justice is investigating a COVID-19 testing company in Oregon for unlawful trade practices.

According to KPTV, the Center of COVID Control has three sites across the state. Kelly Fisher got a COVID test at one of the sites in September and described the experience as a little off-putting.

“It was kind of a pop-up tent and a couple of guys standing around in the parking lot of a minimart, basically,” explained Fisher who went ahead with the test anyway.

Fisher said she was handed a plastic Ziploc bag with a testing kit inside.

“They had some kind of plastic bins that they were collecting test kits in,” she said. “I did the swab myself in the car, which also seemed a little bit suspect.”

Fisher said she had to register online and provide photos of her driver’s license and insurance information. She was also told she would have results in 48 to 72 hours, but when that didn’t happen, she knew something was wrong.

After doing some research, Fisher learned the testing site was not on the Oregon Health Authority’s list of approved testing sites.

She filed a complaint with the DOJ, which is now investigating.

“OHA has not received test results from a laboratory called the ‘Center for COVID Control,’” The Oregon Health Authority said. “OHA also can confirm no funding has been provided to the ‘Center for COVID Control.’ OHA has elevated this issue to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), at its Seattle office.”

Oregon’s attorney general says if you go to a pop-up testing site, look out for anything suspicious like charging out-of-pocket fees, not displaying logos or asking for sensitive information.

If you think you’ve been scammed by a testing site, file a complaint with the DOJ in your area or call the attorney general’s hotline.

