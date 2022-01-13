How one local print shop is making national championship shirts

BARNWELL, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - UGA fans are soaking in every second of being the new national champions.

Plenty of you have already snagged your championship shirts. But, there are plenty more on the way, and some of them are being made right here at home.

We went to TNT Print Wear in Barnwell to show us how it’s done.

Barnwell’s population is less than five thousand people, but inside this Main Street print shop, the t-shirt population is more than triple that.

Why? they’ve got an order to fill. More than 15,000 national championship t-shirts for Hanes. This small-town print shop is supplying to Walmarts and Sams in our area.

The machines at TNT Print Wear have been going nonstop since Georgia won it all.

“Pretty much since the game ended, we came in here and we’ve been running them straight,” said Jacob Padgett, TNT Print Wear employee.

They are putting in long hours.

“Only got a couple of hours of sleep, little power naps and then I’m right back in here,” he said.

“Georgia fans are eager to get one,” said another TNT Print Wear employee.

Padgett said: “They asked us if we can do it in time, and we told them, ‘yeah’. We don’t wanna let anybody down. When this kind of opportunity comes around, we want to be reliable for this.”

They’ve got stacks and stacks of t-shirts ready to go. Padgett says it’s worth the long days and nights.

“When they’ve got big work like this... we like to take advantage of it,” he said.

