Ga. Senate panel advances constitutional noncitizen voting ban

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia Senate committee is supporting a plan to amend the state constitution to include a ban on voting by noncitizens.

The Senate Ethics Committee voted 7-2 on Thursday to advance Senate Resolution 363.

If voters approved, it would place the ban on noncitizen voting that’s already in state law into the constitution.

Republican Senate President Pro Tem Butch Miller of Gainesville and others argue the constitution needs to be clarified.

It’s one measure Miller is backing as he competes in a Republican primary for lieutenant governor.

Opponents say the measure is redundant and spreads the falsehood that people are illegally voting. It moves to the Senate for more debate.

