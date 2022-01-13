Advertisement

Ga. deputy suspended over online comment on Arbery

From left: Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan and Ahmaud Arbery
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia sheriff’s deputy has been suspended and faces being fired over comments posted on social media after a judge sentenced three white men to life imprisonment in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery.

Reacting to a story on Facebook after the men were sentenced on their murder convictions in the shooting of Arbery, someone wrote: “That criminal arbery still got the death penalty though.”

The comment was later deleted.

But screenshots were shared with news outlets and the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, which investigated and subsequently suspended longtime Deputy Paul Urhahn.

Urhahn could not immediately be located for comment Thursday.

