Advertisement

Feds to investigate whether S.C. ‘unnecessarily’ institutionalizes people with mental illnesses

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: Jan. 12, 2022 at 8:11 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division announced on Wednesday that it has opened an investigation under the Americans with Disabilities Act into whether the state of South Carolina subjects adults with mental illness to unnecessary institutionalization and risk of institutionalization in adult care homes.

According to Justice Department officials, the investigation will examine whether South Carolina needlessly segregates individuals with mental illness in adult care homes, known in the State as community residential care facilities, by failing to provide integrated community-based mental health services.

Before the announcement of the investigation, the department said it informed the governor’s office and the attorney general’s office of the investigation.

“People with disabilities have too often been unlawfully isolated in institutions, including state psychiatric hospitals and adult care homes,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “The Civil Rights Division will continue to defend the rights of individuals with mental illness to access the community-based services they need and to participate fully in community living.”

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Antoine Rodrigues Redfield, 21, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Devonte Juanye...
Details emerge about 3 stopped in 8-year-old’s slaying investigation
Cancel the BOLO on the Jeep Compass Trail Hawk.
Authorities find vehicle linked to slaying of 8-year-old
Waynesboro shooting leaves 23-year-old man dead
South Carolina Highway Patrol
One person dies after two-vehicle crash in Edgefield County
Louis Dipofi
Son charged with neglect in death of 89-year-old

Latest News

University of Georgia’s Quarterback Stetson Bennett Surprises Raising Cane’s Customers
UGA’s quarterback surprises fans at Raising Cane’s drive-thru
Zayna Haliburton goodbye nightside
Zayna Haliburton goodbye nightside
Homelessness in Augusta
I-Team: An insight on the success rate of the housing grant for Augustans facing a housing crisis
I-TEAM
The success rate of the Emergency Solutions Grant Program in Augusta
University Hospital Summerville
University Hospital Summerville partners with Augusta Tech to create health sciences campus