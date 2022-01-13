Eight-year-old’s family is hoping change will soon come to their community

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Abrie Anthony case is the top priority case at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday night, Grovetown police secured arrest warrants for these three people in connection to this murder investigation.

Antoine Rodrigues Redfield, 21, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Devonte Juanye McNeil, 25, financial transaction card theft.

Henri Ramone Beach, 20, financial transaction card theft

Antonie Redfield, Devonte McNeil, and Henri Beach are being held in connection to the shooting death of 8-year-old Arbrie Anthony.

We know Beach, has connections to the street gang “l-o-e” and was charged just last month with gang charges, and weapons charges.

We also found a lengthy criminal history for Redfield, including felony murder and gun charges.

MORE COVERAGE:

Arthur Anthony was there when the shots rang out.

“She said daddy there go the horse and I turned to pull my phone out to record her with the horses and it happened, that fast,” said Anthony, Arbrie’s father.

How to help If you know anything, call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. 706-821-1080

Arbrie’s family is relieved investigators are working around the clock to find the shooter.

“I was actually happy to see that they are working with a quick turnaround to find someone that fast,” said Anthony.

“It made me feel really good that I know that they are going to work to get justice for my niece,” said Jamila McDaniel, Arbrie’s aunt.

Arbrie’s family says change needs to happen to put an end to gun violence in this community.

“What I want this system to do is to crack down on these guns,” said McDaniel.

They’re begging to put an end to the silence, to help stop the violence.

“Forget the street code, forget all that cause that street code went out the window when they killed her,” she said.

Anthony said: “Anybody come forward, come forward, please come forward.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.