Do you recognize this man sought for questioning in Richmond County?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are looking for a man they want to question in reference to an Aggravated Assault incident.

Aushantea Davis is wanted for questioning only for an incident that occurred on the 1900 block of Fenwick Street on Jan. 9.

Davis should be considered armed and dangerous.

Any information concerning this subject, please contact Inv. Bale at 706-821-1454 or any On-Duty Investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

