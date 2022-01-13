Advertisement

Do you recognize this man sought for questioning in Richmond County?

Aushantea Davis
Aushantea Davis
By Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 8:25 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are looking for a man they want to question in reference to an Aggravated Assault incident.

Aushantea Davis is wanted for questioning only for an incident that occurred on the 1900 block of Fenwick Street on Jan. 9.

Davis should be considered armed and dangerous.

Any information concerning this subject, please contact Inv. Bale at 706-821-1454 or any On-Duty Investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are working to piece together the puzzle of why an 8-year-old girl was shot dead in...
Suspects questioned in 8-year-old girl’s homicide investigation
Antoine Rodrigues Redfield, 21, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Devonte Juanye...
Details emerge about 3 stopped in 8-year-old’s slaying investigation
Augusta radio host Chad Bennett, has died.
Augusta radio host Chad Bennett has died
Sheriff Richard Roundtree
Deadly drive-by was a targeted attack, sheriff says
School bus generic
4 more county schools move to home learning; McDuffie kids return

Latest News

Cancel the BOLO on the Jeep Compass Trail Hawk.
Jeep that deputies linked to drive-by killing of 8-year-old girl has been found
Arbrie Anthony
Eight-year-old’s family is hoping change will soon come to their community
Arbrie Anthony
Three suspects held in connection to shooting of eight-year-old
Crash in Edgefield County leaves one person dead