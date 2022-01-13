Daily forecast | The latest from First Alert WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Temperatures will drop to the low 30s this morning. Winds stay mostly calm tonight.

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies expected today. Afternoon highs this afternoon will be a little warmer in the low 60s. Winds will be out of the west between 5-12 mph.

Clearing skies expected tonight into Friday morning. Mornings lows Friday will be in the mid 30s. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 50s. Winds will be out of the northwest between 5-10 mph.

First Alert Sunday (WRDW)

The weekend looks interesting with the potential for winter weather Sunday between 1 AM and 9 PM. We look mostly dry during the day Saturday with highs in the mid 50s. Rain chances start to increase Saturday night into Sunday as an area of low pressure tracks across the region. Temperatures will be trying to drop to freezing late Saturday into Sunday, which means we could have some power and travel impacts if precipitation is falling with freezing temperatures. It’s still too soon to know exacts and this can change. Right now it is trending as a potential freezing rain/snow/rain event across the area for areas along and north of I-20. We have issued a FIRST ALERT to give everyone a heads up for the potential this weekend of winter weather. Keep it here for updates.

