Daily forecast | The latest from First Alert WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Sunny and seasonal Friday.. FIRST ALERT Sunday for potential of winter weather.
By Riley Hale
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Partly cloudy this evening turning more clear overnight. Temperatures will be staying in the 40s and 50s this evening, but drop to the 30s by early Friday. Mornings lows Friday will be in the mid-30s. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 50s. Winds will be out of the northwest between 5-10 mph.

Saturday morning lows will be down in the mid-30s. Clouds will be increasing during the day Saturday as low pressure approaches from the west. We will stay dry during the day Saturday with highs in the upper 50s. Winds will be out of the east between 5-10 mph.

Precip Type
The forecast gets interesting with the potential for winter weather starting early Sunday between 1 AM and 9 PM. Rain chances start to increase Saturday night into Sunday as an area of low-pressure heads toward the region. Temperatures will be trying to drop to freezing late Saturday into Sunday, which means we could have some power and travel impacts if precipitation is falling with freezing temperatures. Right now it is trending as a potential freezing rain/rain event across the area for areas mainly north of I-20. We have issued a FIRST ALERT for areas along and north of I-20. Temperatures south of I-20 will likely stay above freezing all day Sunday and not see any significant impacts. Keep it here for updates.

Winter impacts possible for areas mainly north of I-20.
