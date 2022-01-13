Crash in Edgefield County leaves one person dead

EDGEFIELD, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating an accident in Edgefield County that left one person dead.

On Jan. 10, Troopers responded to a two-vehicle accident on SC 19 near SE Diggs Road.

In unit one, the driver Lisa H. Keels, Johnston, was injured. Three other passengers, all juvenile, all occupants had on their seat belts.

All occupants were transported to Augusta University. None were ejected or entrapped.

On Jan. 12, one passenger from Unit one has died.

Unit two, driver James K Swygert, 55, from Wagner, SC. Swygert had on his seat belt and didn’t have any passengers.

Unit one was traveling west on SE Diggs Road. Unit two was traveling north on SC 19. Unit one attempted to cross SC 19 and was struck by unit two.

This remains under investigation and no more information is available at this time.

