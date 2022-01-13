Jeep that deputies linked to drive-by killing of 8-year-old girl has been found

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has canceled the BOLO on the Jeep Compass Trail Hawk relating to the Arbrie Anthony homicide on Third Avenue.

According to the release, the vehicle has been located.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is released at this time.

How to help If you know anything, call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. 706-821-1080

