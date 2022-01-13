Advertisement

Jeep that deputies linked to drive-by killing of 8-year-old girl has been found

Cancel the BOLO on the Jeep Compass Trail Hawk.
Cancel the BOLO on the Jeep Compass Trail Hawk.
By Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 8:44 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has canceled the BOLO on the Jeep Compass Trail Hawk relating to the Arbrie Anthony homicide on Third Avenue.

According to the release, the vehicle has been located.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is released at this time.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are working to piece together the puzzle of why an 8-year-old girl was shot dead in...
Suspects questioned in 8-year-old girl’s homicide investigation
Antoine Rodrigues Redfield, 21, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Devonte Juanye...
Details emerge about 3 stopped in 8-year-old’s slaying investigation
Augusta radio host Chad Bennett, has died.
Augusta radio host Chad Bennett has died
Sheriff Richard Roundtree
Deadly drive-by was a targeted attack, sheriff says
School bus generic
4 more county schools move to home learning; McDuffie kids return

Latest News

Aushantea Davis
Do you recognize this man sought for questioning in Richmond County?
Arbrie Anthony
Eight-year-old’s family is hoping change will soon come to their community
Arbrie Anthony
Three suspects held in connection to shooting of eight-year-old
Crash in Edgefield County leaves one person dead