Aiken County parents invited to discuss modified school calendar

Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 6:32 PM EST
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County Public Schools has scheduled two town hall meetings for the purpose of sharing additional information on a proposed modified academic calendar for the 2022-23 school year.

According to the release, the meetings will allow parents to ask any questions they may have regarding the modified academic calendar and have any concerns addressed.

The first town hall meeting, for attendance areas two and three, will be held Jan. 19, at 6 p.m. at North Augusta High School in the school’s media center.

The second town hall meeting, for attendance areas one, four, and five, will be held Jan. 20, at 6 p.m. at Aiken High School in the school’s cafeteria.

A parent-guardian modified academic calendar questionnaire is scheduled to be sent home with student(s) Friday afternoon.

The questionnaire form has a due date of Jan. 19, to return the form to your student’s home school. However, if you plan to attend one of the two town hall meetings, please return the form to your home school no later than Jan. 21.

