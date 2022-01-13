3 more county schools move to home learning, making 18 this week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three more Richmond County schools are transitioning to home learning, the school system announced Thursday, making 18 this week that have made the switch as COVID cases surge across the region.

The Richmond County School System says Garrett Elementary, Glenn Hills Middle and Hephzibah Middle School will transition to home learning from Friday through Tuesday, with students returning for in-person instruction on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, officials said Goshen Elementary, Hephzibah High, Sandhills GNETS and the middle school grade levels only at Belair K-8 would transition to home learning from Thursday through Monday, with students returning for in-person instruction on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the district had said Lamar-Milledge Elementary, Langford Middle, T.W. Josey High and Westside High would transition to the home learning with students returning Jan. 18.

On Monday, the district said Blythe Elementary, C.T. Walker Traditional Magnet, Glenn Hills High, Gracewood Elementary, Murphey Middle, Spirit Creek Middle and Willis Foreman elementary schools would transition to the home learning model from Tuesday through Friday. Students will return for in-person instruction on Jan. 18.

Meanwhile, students were set to return Thursday at A. Brian Merry, Barton Chapel, Diamond Lakes, Monte Sano, and Terrace Manor Elementary Schools, which had been on home learning.

For campuses that close, meals are available for pickup on school days from the side entrance of the school cafeterias between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

“The Richmond County School System will continue to follow the guidance of public health officials to ensure the proper recommendations are followed to clean and disinfect our school facilities and act in the best interest of our students, teachers and staff,” the district said in a statement.

Also in the news ...

McDUFFIE COUNTY: Students returned to in-person learning Wednesday, according to the school system. The district had already delayed the start of school after the winter break, to allow time to evaluate the rising tide of COVID cases that are being driven by the ultra-contagious omicron variant of coronavirus.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY: Citing a growing number of teacher and nurse absences, all Orangeburg County schools transitioned to virtual learning this week. All schools will return to in-person learning on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.