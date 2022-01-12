What a day to be a Dawg! Bulldog fans purchase gear after the big win

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The Georgia Bulldogs are finally college football national champions after a 41-year drought, and the excitement isn’t slowing down.

We were live from Academy Sports in Evans where national championship merchandise is officially on sale.

At Academy, you can find anything from shirts, hoodies, hats, decals, lanyards…you name it is available.

Since early Tuesday morning, people have been in and out of shopping for that championship gear.

Hundreds of people have walked through the doors at Academy Sports since midnight, all coming to buy championship merch, while already wearing Georgia gear.

“It was a long night but go Dawgs. I was 10 years old when it happened the first time, 51 now, I love it. Go Dawgs,” said another Georgia fan.

Terry Holder says he’s been around sports all his life, and last night’s game certainly kept him up.

“Didn’t sleep a whole lot had to get up early to come to town. Had to get us some gear so we can have something to remember the game by,” he said.

Holder remembers watching the championship game over 40 years ago.

“I remember watching the last one when Herschel Walker was playing and I will never forget that and so it was so nice to see Vince Dooley at the game and him being able to witness the next national championship,” he said.

Sports stores aren’t the only ones staying busy, CommuniGraphics in North Augusta will soon have shirts, cups, koozies, and even jewelry.

“It’s always good when a local team wins so we look forward to that. It brings business and revenue into our community and it makes all of our society really happy,” said Joey Galloway, retail manager at CommuniGraphics.

All in all, excitement is definitely in the air.

“I got a hat and shirt for my dad who is a Michigan resident, so he has to wear this week,” said another Georgia fan.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.