Waynesboro shooting leaves a 23-year-old man dead

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A shooting late Friday in Waynesboro left a 23-year-old man dead, according to authorities.

The victim was Najee Kabir Holden, of Waynesboro.

Burke County Coroner Val Prescott said he was called to the hospital, where the victim was pronounced dead.

When News 12 contacted the Waynesboro Police Department to ask about a shooting in the 1100 block of Herman Lodge Boulevard, we were informed that this is an active investigation and no more information is available at this time.

The shooting was among a rash of violence that left one other person dead and several injured across the CSRA.

The most recent shooting incident happened in Augusta on Sunday.

At 5:57 p.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a shooting in the 1900 block of Fenwick Street. On the scene, deputies found two men who had been shot.

The victims were transported to Augusta University Medical Center. Deputies say one of the victims’ injuries was considered life-threatening.

Earlier Sunday morning, deputies also responded to a shooting incident that happened at Gordon Highway and Wilkinson Road.

Around 1 a.m., deputies say they found two people shot in the car. Both were transported to AUMC. Deputies say one of the victim’s injuries were serious but not life-threatening.

A third person was in the car but did not suffer any injuries.

Also over the weekend, an 8-year-old girl who was killed in an apparent drive-by shooting in Augusta on Saturday.

The girl was identified as Arbrie Leigh Anthony.

At 7:25 p.m. Saturday, Richmond County deputies responded to the 2000 block of Third Avenue in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies learned that Anthony had been shot in the front yard of a residence.

She was taken to the hospital by private vehicle, and family members confirmed she passed away.

Deputies are now looking for a newer model Jeep Compass Trailhawk, reddish-orange in color, in reference to the shooting.

Meanwhile, a man is behind bars after a shooting at Old Warrenton Studios on Friday afternoon, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Investigators say the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and found 21-year-old Joseph Eckert suffer

Jason Owen, 25, of Akron, Ohio, was charged with reckless conduct and was held at the McDuffie County Jail.

