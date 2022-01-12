Roadway roundup: Highway crews preparing for winter weather

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - With forecasts calling for a possible winter storm this weekend, the South Carolina Department of Transportation says its staff is prepared to work around the clock.

The agency says it will use all available resources to ensure motorists are as safe as possible when traveling on the state’s roads and bridges.

“We are closely monitoring the forecast for this weekend but rest assured that SCDOT is preparing for a worst-case scenario and will begin pre-treating highways as early as Thursday,” Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall said Wednesday.

Resources include about 2,500 employees preparing for the weather, 60,000 tons of salt, more than 525,000 gallons of salt brine and approximately 275,000 gallons of ice breaking chemicals, plus contracts with private companies to position wreckers along interstates.

THE FORECAST News 12 meteorologists say rain chances will start to increase Saturday night into Sunday. Temperatures will be trying to drop to freezing, which means we could have some power and travel impacts. But it’s still too soon to know exact circumstances, and this can change.

In a winter weather emergency, agency employees follow a designated plan in each county.

Interstate highways are the first priority, followed by primary routes and areas near medical facilities and emergency shelters. The agency has agreements with contractors and local governments to provide additional equipment and manpower when needed.

Employees work 12-hour shifts for pre-emptive ice treatments, snow plowing, and spreading salt and other materials to achieve safer, improved road conditions.

Traffic shifting this week for Louisville project

LOUISVILLE, Ga. - C and H Paving Inc. will shift U.S. 1 Bypass traffic in two locations Tuesday and Wednesday, weather permitting.

Traffic will move Tuesday onto the new State Highway 4 Business tie-in just north of where it currently meets U.S. 1. This pattern change will permit a shift on the south end of the project, as well.

Contractors tentatively plan to alter traffic Wednesday starting at Purvis BBQ and ending at Compton Drive/Wright Drive.

The work continues on this highway project in Louisville, Ga. (WRDW)

Looking north, the traffic will shift to the east side of the new roadway until moving back to the west side just before Compton Drive.

Drivers should remain alert to changing conditions this week.

The Jefferson County widening and reconstruction involves U.S. 1 from north of Nimrod Road to Clarks Mill Road. The project is set to expand the route section from two to four, 11-foot lanes in each direction with a flush median and curb and gutter throughout.

State highway repave awards total $8.5 million

WAYNESBORO, Ga. - Two major state highway resurfacing awards will benefit Burke and Jefferson counties in 2022.

The Georgia Department of Transportation recently awarded $8.57 million for improvements to the following locations:

Burke County: U.S. 25/State Highway 121 for 9.5 miles from Peachtree Street to the Richmond County line. The $6.35 million construction contract will be executed by Reeves Construction Co. on a stretch with a daily traffic count averaging from 10,000 to 12,700 vehicles with 13 percent trucks.

Jefferson County: State Highway 24 for 8.3 miles from the Washington County line to east of Pine Street in Louisville. The $2.22 million contract was awarded to Pittman Construction for a stretch with a daily traffic count averaging 4,130 with 22 percent trucks.

Both contracts have Oct. 31, 2022, completion dates. Alerts for traffic impacts will be released in advance of construction activities.

New bus stop opens in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Augusta Transit has opened a new bus stop location serving Enterprise Mill.

The bus stop is at 1452 Greene St. and is served by Route 3 East Augusta/Gold Line outbound (toward east Augusta).

The new bus stop is within walking distance to Fat Man’s Café, the Augusta Canal Discovery Center, the Augusta Canal National Heritage Area Office and Enterprise Mill.

Riders can receive information on bus routes and fares by calling 706-821-1719 between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Also in the news ...

COLUMBIA COUNTY: There is a temporary road closure until Jan. 20 at 893 Point Comfort Road to replace stormwater utilities. Also planned is a lane closure on William Few Parkway near Lewiston Road from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 18-20.

