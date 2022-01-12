Manhunt continues for man who shot two Thomas County deputies

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - A manhunt for Tyler Henderson, 25, is still underway in South Georgia after officials say he shot two Thomas County deputies.

The shooting happened around midnight in Ochlocknee, Ga., and the search has been active since.

Neighbors described Tuesday morning as “sleepless” following a large law enforcement presence in the early morning hours. When many realized what caused the chaos, they say they were in disbelief.

“Deputies from the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office went to Ellen Street to try and execute a warrant on a Tyler Henderson. A struggle ensured and during that struggle, Mr. Henderson was able to take the deputies weapon,” Thomas County Sheriff’s Office Captain Tim Watkins said.

Capt. Watkins says one deputy was shot in his vest while the other was shot underneath his armor. Officials say Henderson fled on foot while deputies called for backup.

The whole situation left many neighbors, like Larry Spicer, uneasy.

“Everybody was real upset about it because not too many folks take kind to him around here no-how,” Spicer said.

Henderson was on parole for a robbery, burglary and aggravated assault incident but violated parole with an arrest last month, prompting the warrant Tuesday.

Officials say they’re encouraging Henderson to turn himself in but ensuring that the search will continue until he’s caught.

In the meantime, neighbors say they’re taking the necessary precautions.

“So everybody that I know and everybody phone number that I can think of, I call them and tell them to lock their doors,” Spicer continued.

According to Capt. Watkins, one of the deputies shot has been treated and released from the hospital. The other is expected to recover, but is still receiving treatment for their injuries.

