Job fair seeks to hire 100 for XPR Augusta festival

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A job fair will be held this week to recruit workers for the XPR Augusta music and lifestyle festival that will take place April 2-9 during the week of the Masters Tournament.

C4 Live will be hiring for more than 100 positions for its inaugural XPR Augusta event at the newly revitalized Lake Olmstead Stadium . The music lineup at the festival will include Jimmy Buffett, Blake Shelton, Tim McGraw, Pitbull and Nelly.

The job fair will be Thursday and Friday from 2-6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Julian Smith Barbeque Pit, 3 Milledge Road.

The company said people “with a passion for hospitality, service and live entertainment are encouraged to meet the team from C4 Live.”

Registration is not required, and walk-ins are welcome and business casual attire is recommended.

Bring two copies of your resume, and interviews will be conducted on-site.

Available positions include event coordinators, runners, bartenders, brand ambassadors, bussers, waitresses, food servers, food runners, VIP runners and more.

Candidates for culinary roles will also meet with David Burke Hospitality Group for consideration as part of celebrity chef David Burke’s team for the event.

While hospitality, entertainment and nightlife experience are preferred, those seeking opportunities to break into the industry are welcome.

Pay will range from $13 to $35 per hour, and positions are expected to fill quickly, the company said.

Those interested in volunteer opportunities are also encouraged to attend the job fair to learn more.

