Ga. lawyer says it’s too late to change maps for the midterms

ATLANTA (AP) — A lawyer for Georgia state officials said it’s essentially already too late to make any changes sought by lawsuits challenging Georgia’s new congressional and legislative maps ahead of this year’s midterm elections.

During a hearing Wednesday, lawyers for critics of the new maps rejected that idea, noting that it’s only January and the general election isn’t until November.

Gov. Brian Kemp signed the new maps for congressional and state legislative districts into law on Dec. 30.

Three lawsuits challenging the maps were immediately filed that day, and two more have been filed since then by individual voters, voting rights groups and other organizations.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.