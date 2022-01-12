Every second counts. It is important to know when to call EMS

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - People are waiting hours for an ambulance, in times of emergency, when every second counts.

Over the summer, the city presented its own research on Gold Cross response times, intending to make improvements.

It’s been six months, and those improvements are still on hold.

Gold Cross says one bump in the road is here. Their ambulances are getting tied up at the hospital with non-emergent cases. That becomes worse during COVID surges, but city leaders are looking for solutions to fix the problem for good.

“I’ve lived in other places; you call an ambulance and they’re there almost as fast as you hang up. But not here,” said John Ingarnia.

Ingarnia cares for 3 Augusta veterans out of his small personal care home. Twice now he’s called for an ambulance and says he’s waited more than 3 hours for them to arrive. He says the Gold Cross operator deemed his veteran’s condition as non-emergent.

“By them making that judgment and they’re wrong, people can, and sometimes probably do die,” he said.

In one case the vet had sepsis, a life-threatening complication. He spent 10 days in the hospital recovering.

“We all make mistakes in life, but most of the time when people make in this case, it does cost someone their life,” said Ben Hasan, commissioner, EMS sub-committee chairman.

Coming up in December the city of Augusta will renew its contract with Gold Cross, negotiations will start in October.

Hasan says there will be checks and balances this time around.

‘For the first time we’re in a good place to truly understand what we want,” he said.

They’ll require a way to track gold cross response times, and have periodic performance reviews.

Gold Cross has already made some changes. They’ve added quick response vehicles to respond to emergencies but they can’t transport patients.

“There’s a level of care that needs to be provided and we’re doing everything we can to ensure that level of care happens,” said Michael Myers, Gold Cross EMS.

There is a way you can help. Gold Cross is begging you to not call for an ambulance for a ride to the ER if it’s not an emergency.

