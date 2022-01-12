Details emerge about 3 stopped in 8-year-old’s slaying investigation

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning more about the Grovetown arrests of three people that may have been spurred by the drive-by shooting of 8-year-old Arbrie Anthony in Augusta.

The Grovetown Police Department reported Tuesday that at about 2:45 p.m. Monday, officers assisted the U. S. Marshal Service and the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop in the parking lot of a Jiffy Lube at 5035 Wrightsboro Road.

The stop was in reference to an ongoing murder investigation in Richmond County, Grovetown police reported.

A search of the vehicle revealed multiple firearms and several dozen financial transaction cards belonging to multiple individuals, none of whom were passengers in the vehicle, police said. A large amount of U. S. currency was also found as well as narcotics and drug paraphernalia, police said.

Investigators with the Grovetown Police Department said they secured arrest warrants Tuesday for:

Antoine Rodrigues Redfield, 21, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Devonte Juanye McNeil, 25, financial transaction card theft.

Henri Ramone Beach, 20, financial transaction card theft.

Additional firearms and narcotics related charges are forthcoming, police said, adding that these charges only arose as a result of the traffic stop itself.

Grovetown Police Chief Jamey Kitchens had said Monday that officers with his agency, the U.S. Marshals Service and Richmond County Sheriff’s Office were involved in a traffic stop related to Sunday’s fatal shooting of Arbrie just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Third Avenue.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office on Monday had released photos of a vehicle suspected to have been associated with the drive-by shooting.

Deputies say at least two individuals in a newer-model Jeep Compass Trailhawk fired five to 10 shots. Deputies say the Jeep Compass is reddish-orange in color and possibly has a black top and a black stripe on the hood with a moon roof.

Anyone with information is urged to call Investigator Lucas Heise or any violent crimes investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1026 or 706-821-1080.

Deputies are looking for this vehicle in reference to a homicide where an 8-year-old girl was shot and killed. ((Source: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office))

