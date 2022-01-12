Deputies respond to shooting incident in Augusta
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 8:42 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are on the scene of a possible shooting in Augusta.
Dispatch confirms deputies got the call at 8:06 a.m. for shots fired near Merry Street.
Potential suspect(s) may have fled to the North Augusta area as the North Augusta Department of Public Safety confirmed it has sent a vehicle to assist deputies.
We will provide more updates as we learn more.
