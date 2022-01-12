Daily forecast | The latest from First Alert WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An upper level trough will bring a few more clouds this evening, but looking mostly clear and cold again into tonight. Temperatures will drop to the low 30s by early Thursday morning. Winds stay mostly calm tonight.

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies expected Thursday. Afternoon highs Thursday will be a little warmer in the low 60s. Winds will be out of the west between 5-12 mph.

Clearing skies expected Thursday night into Friday morning. Mornings lows Friday will be in the mid 30s. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 50s. Winds will be out of the northwest between 5-10 mph.

Central and Northern CSRA counties are under a FIRST ALERT Sunday for the threat of winter weather. (WRDW)

The weekend looks interesting with the potential for winter weather late Saturday into Sunday. We look mostly dry during the day Saturday with highs in the mid 50s. Rain chances start to increase Saturday night into Sunday as an area of low pressure tracks across the region. Temperatures will be trying to drop to freezing late Saturday into Sunday, which means we could have some power and travel impacts if precipitation is falling with freezing temperatures. It’s still too soon to know exacts and this can change. We have issued a FIRST ALERT to give everyone a heads up for the potential this weekend of winter weather. Keep it here for updates.

