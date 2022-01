AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen says his office is investigating a suspicious death in Augusta.

The body was found on Bramblewood Trail, Bowen said Wednesday.

He said the case involved code enforcement and other agencies including animal control.

We’ll report more information as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.