Bruce Hornsby and the Noisemakers to perform in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Grammy-winning musician Bruce Hornsby will perform at the Miller Theater on March 27 alongside his long-running band, the Noisemakers.

Tickets start at $41 plus service fees and go on sale a 10 a.m. Friday at millertheateraugusta.com, in person at the Miller Theater box office, or by calling the box office at 706-842-4080.

Drawing from a vast wellspring of American musical traditions, the singer/pianist/composer/bandleader has created a large and accomplished body of work and employed a vast array of stylistic approaches.

“I’m often looking to make a sound that I haven’t heard before and find a place in what I guess is the context of popular song for some new information,” he says.

Hornsby has had a unique career since his debut with The Range on their multi-platinum 1986 album “The Way It Is.” The album went on to earn multi-platinum status and Hornsby was named best new artist at the 29th Grammy Awards in 1987.

Since then, he has steered his way through a stint on keyboards for the Grateful Dead, writing music for Spike Lee’s films, and releasing albums exploring jazz, bluegrass, and contemporary classical music.

