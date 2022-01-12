Black history sites in 5 Southern states to receive grants
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Sites associated with Black history in five Southern states will each receive grants of $50,000 from the Southern Poverty Law Center, a liberal advocacy group based in Alabama.
Officials with the nonprofit law center say the recipients were selected in consultation with members of the Congressional Black Caucus.
Recipients include:
The “Mothers of Gynecology” monument in Montgomery
Zora Neale Hurston National Museum of Fine Arts in Eatonville, Florida
Thiokol Memorial Project in Woodbine, Georgia
The Fannie Lou Hamer Civil Rights Museum in Belzoni, Mississippi
The Cecil Williams South Carolina Civil Rights Museum, located in Orangeburg, South Carolina.
