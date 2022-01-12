Augusta radio host Chad Bennett, has died.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Chad Bennett, HD 98.3 FM radio host has died.

According to the HD 98.3 website, Bennett was a part of the Beasley family for almost 16 years and in radio for over 23 years. Bennett worked nights from 7 p.m. to midnight on HD 98.3 and served as Production Director.

Chad started at HD 98.3 in the summer of 2006 when the station was only about 6 months old.

On the website, it stated that he was a huge part of HD 98.3 and Beasley Augusta and will be greatly missed.

