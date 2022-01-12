Augusta opens warming centers, night shelter as temperatures dip

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With those cold temperatures, it’s hard for some of us to imagine not having a warm place to go.

That’s why warming centers are now open across Augusta.

These daytime warming shelters are open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

Bernie Ward Center: 1941 Lumpkin Road, Augusta

Blythe Center: 3129 Highway 88, Blythe

Carrie J. Mays Center: 1014 11th Ave., Augusta

Robert Howard Community Center: 103 Diamond Lakes Way, Augusta

Henry H. Brigham Center: 2463 Golden Camp Road, Augusta

May Park: 622 Fourth St,., Augusta

McBean Center: 1155 Hephzibah-McBean Road

Sand Hills Center: 2540 Wheeler Road, Augusta

Warren Road Center: 300 Warren Road, Augusta

W.T Johnson Center: 1606 Hunter St., Augusta

McDuffie Wood Center: 3134 Old McDuffie Road, Augusta

The city of Augusta tells us its warming centers only open overnight when it’s expected to drop below freezing.

There are other resources around our area to help those in need, escape the cold.

“Our men’s shelter was full and our women’s shelter was almost at capacity,” said Gregory Rhodes, director of social services at Center Of Hope.

The Salvation Army’s Center of Hope shelter saw a lot of people Tuesday night as temperatures dropped below freezing.

“When I first came to the Salvation Army I never knew about the homeless situation in Richmond County and to see that has been an eye-opener,” he said.

Rhodes says it doesn’t have to be freezing for people to come in.

“Normal days it’s still pretty full, especially in our men’s shelter. The women’s shelter not as much.”

They open the doors starting at 4 o’clock each day, with people getting food, clothing, personal items, and a to-go meal the next morning.

Rhodes says, you just have to have the need for quality.

“This has provided housing and food for a lot of people over the years, so it is very important,” he said.

The Salvation Army’s Center of Hope is open Wednesday night if you or someone you know needs shelter.

If you don’t need shelter, organizations like Project Life are available. Project Life is a non-profit organization helping those who need it, soon they will be expanding to provide educational services.

“People are able to come in and get clothing every two weeks and we also have food. They can come in and get food once a month. We are a food pantry with Golden Harvest,” said Erik Sowder, director of operations, Project Life

“We just want to be a blessing to our community and let people know that good people do exist and we just want to help them out,” he said.

And people are helping out too. We found Kashonda Jackson near 13th street bridge passing out food.

“I just love giving it makes my soul rise, nothing else I care about is just helping the people. It’s my passion, dream, my purpose,” said Jackson, Kingdom Women Ministries.

