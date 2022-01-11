Suspects questioned in 8-year-old girl’s homicide investigation

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Officials say suspects were detained and questioned in the homicide investigation of 8-year-old Arbrie Leigh Anthony.

Chief Jamey Kitchens with Grovetown Department of Public Safety confirmed that on Monday afternoon, officers assisted the U.S. Marshals Service and Richmond County Sheriff’s Office with a traffic stop that led to suspects being detained related to the case.

MORE COVERAGE:

We have reached out to the sheriff’s office for more details.

Earlier Monday morning, Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree held a news conference to shed more light on the apparent drive-by shooting when Anthony was shot.

Roundtree released photos of the vehicle suspected to have been involved on the shooting that was reported just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Third Avenue.

Investigation and video surveillance revealed Anthony was outside petting neighborhood horses when the shooting occurred. A car and horse were also struck by gunfire. We were told by law enforcement that the horse has died from its injuries.

Deputies say at least two individuals in a newer-model Jeep Compass Trailhawk fired around five to 10 shots. Deputies say the Jeep Compass is reddish-orange in color and possibly has a black top and a black stripe on the hood with a moon roof.

Anyone with information is urged to call Investigator Lucas Heise or any violent crimes investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1026 or 706-821-1080.

Deputies are looking for this vehicle in reference to a homicide where an 8-year-old girl was shot and killed. ((Source: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office))

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.