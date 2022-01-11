Advertisement

Staffing changes affect health agency services in Aiken County

(WCAX)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AIKEN, S.C. - Some temporary staffing changes are underway at many public health departments around the state, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The department says it’s moving clinical staff around the state to provide as many services as it can.

Here are the following updates:

  • The Aiken County Public Health Department won’t be able to provide preventive health services Wednesday through Friday this week,
  • The Newberry County Public health Department won’t be able to provide services Wednesday, Jan. 12
  • COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters are unavailable at the York Health Center and the Fairfield County Public Health Department

Preventive health services include birth control, reproductive health education, pregnancy testing, STI testing, treatment and counseling, pap smear and HIV Risk Assessment.

