‘She did not deserve to go that way’: father of Arbrie Anthony speaks out

By Maria Sellers
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 11:18 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For the first time, eight-year-old Arbrie Anthony’s dad speaks to News 12 about the search for answers.

“That was all I had,” said Arthur Anthony.

The father of eight-year-old Arbrie Anthony is thankful the Richmond County Sheriff’s Department is on the case, but he’s desperate for answers.

“I am glad they are working,” he said.

“Please just find out who did it, she did not deserve to go that way, she did deserve no pain, and that was a pain for her,” he said.

The RCSO says that’s exactly what they aim to do.

“Moving forward we’re going to use every resource we have to bring these individuals to justice,” said Sheriff Roundtree.

While investigators are searching for the suspects, Anthony is calling for an end to gun violence.

“Please put guns down that’s not the way to go, please put guns down because you can kill anybody,” said Anthony.

He also wants anyone with information to come forward.

“If you know anything. If you’re sitting next to a guy that killed a child, an innocent child, you tell on that person,” said Anthony.

Investigators are looking for a new model Jeep Compass Trail Hawk, captured on camera, driving away from the scene.

Vehicle believed to have been used in the deadly shooting on Third Ave.

Roundtree said: “But we cannot do this alone.” “If you know who owns this vehicle, you’ve seen this vehicle, you know who these individuals are, please reach out to us.”

Along with following community leads, The Sheriff says they plan to canvas the neighborhood and interview more witnesses, hoping to bring the ones responsible for Arbrie’s death to justice.

