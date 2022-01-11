Advertisement

SC reports 3 small quakes over 3-day period

Small quake reported Sunday in Dorchester County
The South Carolina Emergency Management Division reported a total of three small quakes since...
The South Carolina Emergency Management Division reported a total of three small quakes since Sunday, one of which was in the Ladson area.(AP)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 8:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUGOFF, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Emergency Management Division reported a total of three small quakes since Sunday, one of which was in the Lowcountry.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division said on Twitter that the quake was located near Ladson. But the U.S. Geological Survey placed that quake 3.1 miles south of the Centerville community on James Island.

The quake was reported as a magnitude 1.4 at approximately 3 p.m. Sunday, according to the USGS.

A pair of quakes were recorded in Kershaw County, where multiple small quakes have been reported since late last month.

The first of those two was reported at 12:31 a.m. Tuesday and measured a magnitude 1.7. It was centered 3.1 miles east of Elgin.

The second was reported at 8:31 a.m. and was also centered near Elgin. It measured a magnitude 2.0.

The most recent quake was the 12th measured in Kershaw County since Dec. 27.

