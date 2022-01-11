SC reports 3 small quakes over 3-day period

LUGOFF, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Emergency Management Division reported a total of three small quakes since Sunday, one of which was in the Lowcountry.

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division said on Twitter that the quake was located near Ladson. But the U.S. Geological Survey placed that quake 3.1 miles south of the Centerville community on James Island.

USGS reports a 1.4 magnitude #earthquake centered near Ladson, South Carolina (not Lugoff or Elgin). The earthquake occurred at 3 p.m. yesterday (1-9-22). More info: #sctweets https://t.co/rfLc51UBoF pic.twitter.com/b2ps7o748u — SCEMD (@SCEMD) January 10, 2022

The quake was reported as a magnitude 1.4 at approximately 3 p.m. Sunday, according to the USGS.

A pair of quakes were recorded in Kershaw County, where multiple small quakes have been reported since late last month.

The first of those two was reported at 12:31 a.m. Tuesday and measured a magnitude 1.7. It was centered 3.1 miles east of Elgin.

The second was reported at 8:31 a.m. and was also centered near Elgin. It measured a magnitude 2.0.

The most recent quake was the 12th measured in Kershaw County since Dec. 27.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.