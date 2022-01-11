Roadway roundup: Traffic shifting this week for Louisville project

LOUISVILLE, Ga. - C and H Paving Inc. will shift U.S. 1 Bypass traffic in two locations Tuesday and Wednesday, weather permitting.

Traffic will move Tuesday onto the new State Highway 4 Business tie-in just north of where it currently meets U.S. 1. This pattern change will permit a shift on the south end of the project, as well.

Contractors tentatively plan to alter traffic Wednesday starting at Purvis BBQ and ending at Compton Drive/Wright Drive.

Looking north, the traffic will shift to the east side of the new roadway until moving back to the west side just before Compton Drive.

Drivers should remain alert to changing conditions this week.

The Jefferson County widening and reconstruction involves U.S. 1 from north of Nimrod Road to Clarks Mill Road. The project is set to expand the route section from two to four, 11-foot lanes in each direction with a flush median and curb and gutter throughout.

New bus stop opens in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Augusta Transit has opened a new bus stop location serving Enterprise Mill.

The bus stop is at 1452 Greene St. and is served by Route 3 East Augusta/Gold Line outbound (toward east Augusta).

The new bus stop is within walking distance to Fat Man’s Café, the Augusta Canal Discovery Center, the Augusta Canal National Heritage Area Office and Enterprise Mill.

Riders can receive information on bus routes and fares by calling 706-821-1719 between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Also in the news ...

COLUMBIA COUNTY: There is a temporary road closure at 893 Point Comfort Road to replace stormwater utilities. The road closure will last until Jan. 21. Through traffic will not be allowed.

