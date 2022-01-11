Report: Dirt bike rider attempting to lose deputy crashes into patrol car

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators say a dirt bike rider who was attempting to lose a deputy during a chase was captured after he crashed into the deputy’s patrol car.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrested 22-year-old Cory Tyliek Gethers of North Charleston and charged him with failure to stop for blue lights and hit and run with property damage. He was given a $25,000 bond.

The charges stem from an incident on Jan. 5 when a deputy reported seeing four dirt bikes speeding down Rivers Avenue with two of the riders “popping wheelies.” The deputy said the bike riders also disregarded a stoplight on Rivers Avenue and I-526.

The deputy said the traffic infractions along with a recent report of dirt bike thefts prompted him to attempt to stop the dirt bikes which did not stop but accelerated and led to a chase that reached speeds of 90 mph.

The report states that during the chase, some of the riders would circle back behind the deputy’s patrol car and follow the pursuit as he chased the other suspects.

The pursuit ended on Cosgrove Avenue after one of the riders crashed into the side of the deputy’s vehicle.

The deputy said the rider then attempted to get back on the dirt bike and get away, but after the deputy told him to stop, the rider fled on foot on River Avenue.

The suspect was then captured by a K-9 near a bank on Rivers Avenue.

A report states that after he was given his Miranda rights, authorities said the suspect apologized and said he was just having fun.

