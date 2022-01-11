Advertisement

New year, new you, and maybe not so much booze

By Sloane O'Cone
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Dry January, the challenge to not drink alcohol, at all, all January.

After last night’s game, some of us may have cheated while celebrating Georgia’s win or drowning our sorrows.

Some participants tweaked the rules a little bit for a damp January.

We spoke with a local director of addiction to find out what these challenges might mean for you.

“Nothing but positive things associated with people wanting to attempt moderation or people wanting to decrease their drinking and maybe if indicated lead to total sobriety,” said Dr. Marshall Bedder, AU director of addiction medicine fellowship.

Dry or damp January, Bedder says he applauds anyone trying to create a sustainable change in their drinking lifestyle.

He says at-risk patients may be drinking too much, this is a good thing for you.

However, this challenge is not just for those with drinking problems.

“You could have better sleep better energy and just overall more productive in life if you don’t drink or drink less,” he said.

If you are struggling with alcohol, Bedder recommends Alcoholics Anonymous. AU also offers its own additional medicine program for treatment.

For small business owner and bartender Michelle Rutter, that’s why she’s cutting back.

“I think even after today it’s not necessarily about stopping, it’s not necessarily about finding sobriety or things like that it’s about just taking a step back from the negative effects it can have,” said Rutter.

The end of the year is full of seemingly nonstop celebrations, and Michelle says January is her time to reflect.

“I just always really believe in moderation,” she said.

