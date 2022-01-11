The latest on the South Carolina sisters killed in a house fire

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -12-year-old Annabella and 7-year-old Azriel Burress died Sunday in a fire at a home in Jackson.

Here’s the latest on efforts to find out what caused the fire that killed two South Carolina sisters.

Outside the Burress’s house you can see some of the damage from the flames, now part of the home is boarded up and debris is still on the ground.

Including stuffed animals that won’t have Azriel and Annabella to play with anymore.

The Burress family says Azriel and Annabella were full of life and had their whole lives ahead of them.

Their grandma says Bella considered her little sister Azzie her baby from day one.

Bella had Angelman syndrome and was nonverbal and her family says she was full of love and if they got too close she would grab them for a hug.

The family says Azzie’s beautiful head of curls was filled with an active imagination and loved to have fun.

The Aiken County School District says their prayers are with the family and the girls’ schools during this time of grief.

Azzie was in first grade and Bella in seventh, they will have counselors at the schools tomorrow for support.

Officials say there were 9 children and two adults inside at the time of the fire, one of their sisters is in the hospital recovering from burns.

Their father was a volunteer firefighter with Jackson’s Fire Department. The family says they’re holding it together as best they can but are asking for prayers.

What started that deadly fire is still under investigation. Check WRDW.com and News 12 for updates.

