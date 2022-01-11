Advertisement

Here’s where Georgians can see Bulldogs’ hard-won championship trophy

By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATHENS, Ga. (WGCL/CBS46) - Georgia football fans will have their chance to see the college football national championship trophy in person on Jan. 12 and 13.

The trophy will be on display from 4-7 p.m. Jan. 12 at the Walmart store at 4375 Lexington Road.

It will also be on display from 4-7 p.m. Jan. 13 at the Walmart store at 1911 Epps Bridge Parkway.

The trophy was awarded on the field to the Georgia Bulldogs after they won the national championship game Monday in Indianapolis.

The trophy will also visit marquee games and public events nationwide in the upcoming months.

The trophy is made from 24k gold, bronze and stainless steel. It is 36-1/2 inches tall and the gold piece is 24-1/2 inches by itself.

Every year, a new trophy is made and the winning school keeps it for permanent display.

