Health expert says COVID surge could peak by end of month

By Kennedi Harris
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Local doctors say they’re learning more about omicron every day.

While it was hard to estimate a peak in cases a few weeks ago, now they say, we may hit it this month.

It’s a new variant and a new wave of COVID cases.

“Not many people are going to escape COVID this round, even if they have in the past,” said Dr. Phillip Coule, AU health, chief medical officer.

Just a few weeks’ time, doctors have learned a lot more.

“It has completely, almost completely displaced the delta variant which was a very severe variant. So, that’s really the silver lining of this wave,” he said.

MORE | 7 more Richmond County schools go virtual; McDuffie delays return

It’s more contagious, less severe, but just as impactful to our everyday lives.

“You’ve seen that with school closings, we’ve seen it in hospitals with the number of staff that are out with COVID-19. We’ve seen breakthrough infections,” said Coule.

This time around who’s in the hospital isn’t so cut and dry.

Coule says many of AU’s 88 COVID patients came to the hospital for reasons other than COVID.

“It seems to be shifting more toward that what we would call an incidental finding of also having COVID in this particular wave,” he said.

He expects many more positive tests, but the quicker cases climb the quicker they drop.

MORE | DHEC updates COVID-19 guidance on quarantines for K-12 students, teachers

“Previous waves they’ve lasted essentially three months. It appears that this wave is likely to last only one,” he said.

He predicts omicron cases should drop by the end of January.

Good news, bad news. but he says stay diligent.

“That doesn’t mean to ignore everything that we’ve been saying or to treat this like it’s the common cold. we’re not to that yet,” said Coule.

