“He stole every dime I had,” claims SC trooper during Murdaugh bond hearing

COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina)- Alex Murdaugh was present for a virtual bond hearing on Monday that saw his lawyers try to lower his bond that was previously set at $7 million.

Murdaugh’s lawyer, Dick Harpootlian, argued during the hearing that his client’s bond should be reduced due to the fact that he has no liquid assets available to post for bond.

Justin Bamberg, an attorney for multiple alleged victims of Murdaugh, spoke and claimed that his bond should be increased rather than reduced.

“Mr. Murdaugh showed that he did not care about the physical wellbeing of these people when he was their lawyer,” Bamberg said.

One of the final witnesses that spoke was Thomas Moore, a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper who says Alex Murdaugh acted as his attorney. Moore claimed that Murdaugh stole “every dime” that he had after being injured on the job.

Thomas Moore, a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper, says Alex Murdaugh acted as his attorney after he was injured on the job. ((Source: Fox Carolina))

“He has willingly and blatantly took money that he knew was not his,” said Moore.

Murdaugh is currently accused of stealing more than $6.2 million from clients by funneling the cash through a fraudulent bank account.

Harpootlian asked Judge Alison Lee to set a bond that would allow him to post 10 percent.

Judge Lee did not reach a decision during Monday’s hearing and said she would issue a ruling later on.

