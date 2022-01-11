Ga. governor, elections chief defend state’s voting policies

ATLANTA (WGLC/CBS46) – The man in charge of elections in Georgia blasted President Joe Biden’s federal elections proposals ahead of Biden’s Tuesday afternoon visit to Atlanta.

Also defending the state’s elections integrity was Gov. Brian Kemp.

SEE KEMP’S REMARKS:

The president’s surrogates said that during his Atlanta visit, Biden will “forcefully advocate for protecting the most bedrock American rights, the right to vote and have your voice counted in a free, fair and secure election that is not tainted, by partisan manipulation.”

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, told reporters at a news conference Tuesday morning, “Make no mistake. This is an attempt to weaken election security under the guise of voting rights.”

Raffensperger defended Georgia’s election laws and criticized Biden’s plans.

“HR 1 and HR 4 would actually be a federal takeover of elections,” Raffensperger said. “What it would allow is for same-day registration and also do away with photo ID. In effect, it opens up for anyone to vote on Election Day. That opens the door for non-citizen voting.”

Raffensperger, who has two Republican challengers in the upcoming primary election, called on Congress to do the following:

Ban non-citizen voting

Require voter ID nationwide

Ban ballot-harvesting

Shorten the blackout period for states to maintain voter lists

