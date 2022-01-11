‘Enough is enough’: Outraged residents speak out on girl’s death

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Arbrie Anthony was one of five people shot in Richmond County over the weekend.

The death of the 8-year-old has hit the community hard.

There is concern about the crime in our communities. We spoke with neighbors and local activists who say things need to change.

“Enough is enough, this has been going on for years and its getting worse,” said Darian Henry, an outraged resident.

Two people were shot Sunday morning on Gordon highway and two more were shot Sunday night.

“It enraged me and angered me because it shows the callousness, the recklessness, cowardly manner it was done, this person had no regards,” said Henry.

HOW TO HELP Anyone with information is urged to call the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080.

Activists like Russell Nurse say something needs to be done to decrease gun violence.

“The best way to go about dealing with gun violence is starting at home,” said Nurse.

Nurse also thinks a positive police presence in the neighborhood helps people not to live in fear.

“If we have the police presence there not looking for somebody to do wrong but there as teachers, mentors to the younger kids,” he said.

Both believe tragedies like Arbrie’s death can’t continue.

Henry said: “This has to stop, we have to let them know we are not going to take this, the community, Augusta we are not going to take this our town is being taken over. It’s time we stand up and take our town back and let them know we are not going to tolerate this.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.