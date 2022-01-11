Daily forecast | The latest from First Alert WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Clear skies and cold temperatures this evening. With calm winds overnight, temperatures will drop to the mid 20s across most of the area by early Wednesday. Protect your outdoor pets!

Morning lows Wednesday will be down in the mid 20s. Highs will warm up to the mid 50s by the afternoon. Winds will be out of the southwest generally less than 10 mph.

An upper level trough will bring a few more clouds late Wednesday into Thursday. This will keep lows early Thursday in the low 30s. Afternoon highs Thursday will be a little warmer in the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds will be out of the west between 5-12 mph.

An isolated shower is possible Thursday night as a weak front moves through the region. Most of us look dry and we will see mostly sunny skies during the day Friday. Mornings lows Friday will be in the mid 30s. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 50s.

The weekend looks interesting with the potential for winter weather late Saturday into Sunday. We look mostly dry during the day Saturday with highs in the mid 50s. Rain chances start to increase Saturday night into Sunday as an area of low pressure tracks across the region. Temperatures will be trying to drop to freezing late Saturday into Sunday, which means we could have some power and travel impacts if precipitation is falling with freezing temperatures. It’s still too soon to know exacts and this can change. We have issued a FIRST ALERT to give everyone a heads up for the potential this weekend of winter weather. Keep it here for updates.

