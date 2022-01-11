Court hearing held to decide if commissioners can move forward with spaceport in Camden Co.

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Courts in Camden County must decide if commissioners can move forward with a planned spaceport. County administrators say it would attract aeronautics companies and have rockets launch from the Georgia coast. But some citizens want more say in what could be coming.

Both sides spent the day making their case why the judge should, or should not, allow the development to continue while signatures on a repeal petition get counted.

Paul Harris took the stand and testified on why he and others filed to block Camden County’s plan to buy land to develop the proposed Space Port.

“After being here a couple of years and learning more about it, I became convinced that it wasn’t the best path for Camden County,” Harris said.

Attorneys outlined a petition that’s been circulating for as many years as the county has discussed the project. Last month, they presented the county with thousands of signatures, asking to stop the development and put it to a public vote.

“Talking to my friends and gathering information, I thought this was important. This is probably the most important decision the county will make in decades,” said Jackie Eichhorn who signed the petition.

The county’s attorney questioned her and several other signees to point out multiple duplicate signatures. Those numbers could call into question if the petition has enough signatures to earn a repeal. County leaders asked Judge Stephen Scarlett to let them move forward because the option to buy property could end this week. The plaintiffs argued the county could extend those negotiations.

The judge said he’ll have a decision in the case by January 23.

