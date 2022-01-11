Countdown to kickoff is happening now in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WRDW/WAGT) - The biggest night of the college football season is here.

Georgia is getting another crack at Alabama, after their devastating loss in the Southern Conference Football Championship, and the national title game almost 4 years ago to the day.

We heard from UGA Head Coach Kirby Smart today. He says, he built this program based a lot on what he learned from Nick Saban.

This is the classic case of student versus teacher.

“The goal was to have a successful program. And the state of Georgia and the high school coaches and the support you get in the state of Georgia for football makes it a very fertile area. You’re always going to have a good recruiting base. And we’ve been able to have that. If you recruit well, have good coaches, have good development, good strength program you’re going to have a chance at success.”

Here’s a look at how fans are feeling outside of the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

“It is freezing cold out here. I’ve been out here since 8:00 this morning,” said Scott McGuire, Alabama fan.

“When we win tonight, you can tell everyone in Augusta this, tell everyone through the whole south, the dynasty will be over,” said Joel Tidwell, Georgia fan.

“I think we’ve got the better team. I think Alabama’s probably got the better quarterback; these guys know what they’ve gotta do. Just excited, ready to go,” said Brandon Evans, Georgia fan.

“Feeling good. it’s a blessing. It’s crazy to see my alma mater, UGA in the national championship game. This time around, I think it’s going to be different. So, I’m really looking forward to it,” said Rodrigo Blankenship, former UGA kicker, kicker for Indianapolis Colts.

“Feel confident that today is our day,” said Mary Tidwell, Georgia fan from Augusta.

