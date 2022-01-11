Advertisement

Augusta to postpone MLK parade as COVID cases rise

In this 1960 file photo, Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. speaks in Atlanta.
By Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A day after announcing the 2022 Martin Luther King Jr. parade, the city of Augusta said it will postpone the event as COVID cases rise in the region.

The city said Tuesday that the postponement is being made “out of an abundance of caution of COVID-19.”

The city offered no new date for the parade but said the Augusta Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People could be contacted at 706-724-0390.

The NAACPT and the city are partnering for the event.

The city had announced Monday that the parade would be Jan. 15 with the theme of “When We Fight, We Win.”

MORE | MLK’s daughter slams ‘false narratives’ under race theory

