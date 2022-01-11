Advertisement

Augusta opens warming centers, night shelter as temperatures dip

New warming shelter opening at May Park Community Center
By Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The city of Augusta has opened warming centers in anticipation of frigid temperatures.

The city has also designated the May Park Community Center as an overnight warming center for Tuesday evening.

The center will be open Jan. 11 at 5 p.m. and will remain open until 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Residents must be inside the facility by 9 p.m. tonight, and registration will be held between 5 and 9 p.m.

People must bring valid identification, masks are required and no weapons are allowed.

These daytime warming shelters are open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

  • Bernie Ward Center: 1941 Lumpkin Road, Augusta
  • Blythe Center: 3129 Highway 88, Blythe
  • Carrie J. Mays Center: 1014 11th Ave., Augusta
  • Robert Howard Community Center: 103 Diamond Lakes Way, Augusta
  • Henry H. Brigham Center: 2463 Golden Camp Road, Augusta
  • May Park: 622 Fourth St,., Augusta
  • McBean Center: 1155 Hephzibah-McBean Road
  • Sand Hills Center: 2540 Wheeler Road, Augusta
  • Warren Road Center: 300 Warren Road, Augusta
  • W.T Johnson Center: 1606 Hunter St., Augusta
  • McDuffie Wood Center: 3134 Old McDuffie Road, Augusta

