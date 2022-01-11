Augusta opens warming centers, night shelter as temperatures dip

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The city of Augusta has opened warming centers in anticipation of frigid temperatures.

The city has also designated the May Park Community Center as an overnight warming center for Tuesday evening.

The center will be open Jan. 11 at 5 p.m. and will remain open until 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Residents must be inside the facility by 9 p.m. tonight, and registration will be held between 5 and 9 p.m.

People must bring valid identification, masks are required and no weapons are allowed.

These daytime warming shelters are open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

Bernie Ward Center: 1941 Lumpkin Road, Augusta

Blythe Center: 3129 Highway 88, Blythe

Carrie J. Mays Center: 1014 11th Ave., Augusta

Robert Howard Community Center: 103 Diamond Lakes Way, Augusta

Henry H. Brigham Center: 2463 Golden Camp Road, Augusta

May Park: 622 Fourth St,., Augusta

McBean Center: 1155 Hephzibah-McBean Road

Sand Hills Center: 2540 Wheeler Road, Augusta

Warren Road Center: 300 Warren Road, Augusta

W.T Johnson Center: 1606 Hunter St., Augusta

McDuffie Wood Center: 3134 Old McDuffie Road, Augusta

