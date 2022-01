AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Power was out to more than 2,000 Aiken Electric customers Monday night, according to the utility.

According to the cooperative, the outage affected in an area from Edgefield west to the McCormick area, with a stretch also affected toward Strom Thurmond Lake.

Aiken Electric outage map (WRDW)

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.