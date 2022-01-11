Advertisement

Aiken County Public Schools will host annual teacher recruitment fair

Aiken High School
Aiken High School(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Public School District will host an in-person teacher recruitment fair for anyone interested.

The fair will take place on Feb. 5 at Aiken High School, located at 449 Rutland Drive in Aiken, from 8 a.m. to noon.

Applicants interested in attending should complete an online application by visiting the following link https://acpsd.link/2xqq7 to preschedule an interview, but walk-ins are welcome.

